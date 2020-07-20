Family grieves loss of Kansas City, Kansas man gunned down in garage

National-World

KANSAS CITY, KS (WDAF) — Gunfire interrupted a quiet Sunday morning in a Kansas City, Kansas neighborhood. Now, police and the victim’s family are looking to find the killer and bring him to justice.

Police said Chris Ingram, 43, was shot and killed while working in his garage in the 7200 block of Lathrop, which is right down the street from Eisenhower Middle School. Family gathered there Sunday after learning they’d never see their brother again.

“This has got to stop,” Darryl Ingram, Ingram’s older brother said. “Just makes no sense for somebody to come over to his house and gun him down for no reason.”

Neighbors tell FOX4 the violence is unusual for the area.

“All these kids getting killed, drive-by shootings,” Darryl said with tears in his eyes. “Y’all are cowards! You won’t even talk first. You just come shoot.”

Police said witnesses saw two men, one of them Ingram, working on a vehicle in his garage. That’s when an unknown man wearing a dark hoodie went up to them and fired his gun several times.

Then, the suspect got in a waiting vehicle and drove away, police said.

Ingram was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“My brother is big-hearted,” Cliff Ingram, Ingram’s twin brother said. “He’d do anything for anybody. He has no enemies. He don’t go nowhere. Work and home, and back to work again — that’s him.”

Cliff said Ingram worked at a local company detailing refuelers for the airport. He also tinted window out of his garage.

Family said he was a big teddy bear. He was a loving husband, uncle and brother who was taken too soon by senseless gun violence.

They demand people to start talking and end this deadly cycle of violence.

“It’s not about snitches get stitches,” Darryl said. “You need to tell who did this. People need to talk. It’s time to stop, stop all this madness. You need to talk.”

As police begin to piece together what happened and why, Darryl and Cliff are left putting a family back together that’s been broken, asking unthinkable questions.

“I should never have to bury my baby brother. We were supposed to grow old together,” Darryl said. “Why am I burying my baby brother? Why am I burying my baby brother?”

Anyone with information on this case should call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. Remember, you will remain anonymous and the right information could get you up to $25,000.

