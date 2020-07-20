Family raising money for memorial fund

National-World

FOREST CITY, Pa. (WNEP) — Aaron Winans loved science, skiing, and playing the saxophone.

The 14-year-old was an 8th grader at Forest City Regional Middle School, a member of the Cub Scouts, and wanted to be a surgeon when he grew up.

Aaron died in a tragic accident at a swimming hole along the D&H trail near Simpson.

His family is honoring their son and brother’s memory by selling #AaronStronbracelets and face masks at a vendor market in Kennedy Park.

The proceeds will go to the Aaron Winans Memorial Fund, which will provide scholarships to students.

“We’re trying to keep the scholarships towards that as far as where his age frame was with his friends as well as with academics that he was involved in as well as other activities,” said Joe Winans, Aaron’s father.

The Winans also donated a portion of their profits to help bring swimming back to Kennedy Park.

The money will go towards water testing.

“I think it’s great that they came around and donated it,” said Nick Cost, Forest City Council President. “It’s great that we’re going to open up swimming again. It’s been years since we’ve done this; back when I was a kid.”

The family’s hope is to provide a safe space for kids to swim.

“Everybody was so saddened by this,” added Cost. “It’s unbelievable. That’s what mainly what got this going. I’d rather have the kids up where we can watch them, than down there where they’re on their own, and nobody watches them.”

This was the first vendor market here at Kennedy Park.

Organizers said the event will continue every third Sunday until October.

