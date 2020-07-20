Five-star center Moussa Cisse discusses journey to Memphis

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MEMPHIS, TN (WREG) — Wednesday was a day to rejoice in 901 as five-star center Moussa Cisse made his college decision and picked the Tigers.

“A week before today I told my brother I feel like I want to go to Memphis. I liked LSU and Kentucky but I couldn’t see myself going there. I can only see myself going to Memphis,” Moussa Cisse said.

A cause for celebration in the Bluff City yes, but even more so for the near 7-footer, himself.

His remarkable journey has now led him to the University of Memphis for a Division 1 scholarship.

“When’s the first time you touched a basketball,” WREG’s Megan Rice asked.

“Not too long ago, I think I was 13,” Cisse said.

Cisse grew up in the West African country of Guinea and originally wanted to play soccer until hitting a major growth spurt. In fact, Cisse didn’t even come to the United States until December of 2016.

“Over there, it’s different; over here we have gyms, and we can go to the gym anytime we want,” Cisse said. “There is a lot of talent over there. A lot of talent, but they don’t have a lot of stuff. They don’t have gyms. Some people don’t even have shoes.”

Before Cisse was rocking rims at Lausanne Collegiate School, he first played in New York and crossed paths with current Tiger Lester Quinones and former Tiger Precious Achiuwa, who is also a West African native and was a major influence to Cisse.

“We were on the same team, and I asked them, especially Precious because we were close,” Cisse said. “He was always real with me, talking about how good Penny is. He never told me to come here, but he said if you do, it’ll be a good decision.”

Cisse hopes that decision can get him to the NBA so that he can support two things dear to him. First, the people of Africa.

“I want to put in all the kids’ minds over there that no matter even if have anything, you can make it,” Cisse said.

Second and more importantly, he wants to help his mother.

“Growing up with a single mom, it’s kind of hard,” Cisse said. “She was always my side and helping me and my sisters. I feel like I owe her a lot. I want to make her proud. In the next couple of years, I want to take care of her so she doesn’t have to work anymore.”

Wednesday was a day that improved a program, but it was also a day that changed a life.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.