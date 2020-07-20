Greensboro will offer pop-up spraygrounds twice a week starting next week

National-World

GREENSBORO, NC (Greensboro News and Record) — Starting next week, the city will offer a free pop-up sprayground twice a week at local recreation centers.

The City Parks and Recreation and Fire departments will host the Greensboro Community Hose Down from 2 to 4 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 28 through Aug. 13, according to a city news release.

The Fire Department has offered similar spraygounds at Greensboro’s Fun Fourth, canceled this year because of coronavirus concerns.

A limit of 25 people will be allowed to play at one time, with a rotation every 15 minutes if capacity is reached, the release said.

Visitors should stay six-feet away from anyone who doesn’t live in their household while they play and should wear a face covering while waiting to go into the spray area, the announcement said.

Sprayground schedule:

July 28: Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St.

July 30: Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive

Aug. 4: Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd.

Aug. 6: Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive

Aug. 11: Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Rd.

Aug. 13: Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.

For more summer activities, visit gsosummeronline.com,

