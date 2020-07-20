Greenville Co. Schools makes changes to in-person school calendar for weeks when students can attend 2 days

National-World

GREENVILLE, SC (WHNS) — Greenville County Schools said the district has made important changes to its flexible in-person attendance Roadmap after receiving feedback from parents who said the changes would help them with childcare planning.

The Roadmap is also called Destination: Return to In-Person School.

The changes include revisions to which days of the week certain students will attend school.

Students are divided into four color-groupings based on the first letter of their last name. Students whose last names begin with A-D are blue. E-K is red. L-Q is green. R-Z is purple.

When conditions allow for only one day of in-person attendance, blue students attend on Monday, red on Tuesday, green on Wednesday and purple on Thursday. All students will participate in eLearning on Fridays and on days they are not physically in school.

The new changes are for weeks when students can go to school two days per week. On those weeks, blue and green students will attend on Monday, red and purple on Tuesday, blue and green again on Wednesday, red and purple again on Thursday, with eLearning for everyone on Friday and on days they are not physically in school.

“This is different from the in-person attendance plan we announced on July 10, when blue and red students were to attend on Monday and Wednesday, green and purple on Tuesday and Thursday, etc.,” said GCS spokesman Tim Waller in a news release. “ The revised system allows for more consistency as students shift back and forth between one and two day attendance schedules.”

Waller said parents who need a color change due to a transportation or childcare issues should complete this form. Staff members will process the form and notify parents if the change can be made. Changes will be based on space availability on buses and classroom capacity in the school, taking social distancing into consideration.

“Rearranging student color-groups is complicated, so we are asking parents to request changes only if absolutely necessary,” Waller said. “Please allow adequate time for changes to be processed, particularly if you have multiple children with required changes.”

