KCPD: Woman pushing a baby in a stroller dead after shooting at eastside gas station

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Police in Kansas City are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a woman died after being shot outside of a gas station on the city’s east side.

Officers said the incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven Conoco store located at 2636 Van Brunt Boulevard.

Police have responded to the scene, where witnesses told them the woman had been shot by someone in a black-colored car that the witnesses said drove away to the east.

According to police, the victim was pushing a baby in a stroller at the time of the shooting. Officers said the child appears to be under the age of 1 but did not appear to be injured in the shooting, though, out of an abundance of caution, the baby was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out by medical staff.

Detectives are still speaking with witnesses to develop suspect information, and crime scene investigators are processing the scene for evidence. It appeared as though five shots had been fired at the scene.

This is Kansas City’s 106th homicide so far in 2020.

The Kansas City Police Department is asking anyone with information on this shooting to please call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043.

Tips can also be left anonymously on the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477). Any tip leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.

