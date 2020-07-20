Two Years Pass Since Mollie Tibbetts’ Disappearance; Murder Trial Set for 2021

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

POWESHIEK COUNTY, IA (WHO) — This weekend marked a somber anniversary in a case that shook a central Iowa community and gripped the nation.

Twenty-year-old Mollie Tibbetts disappeared while out on a run in her hometown of Brooklyn on July 18th, 2018. It set off a months-long search for the University of Iowa student.

Thousands of volunteers and dozens of law enforcement agencies combed through nearby areas looking for her. Thirty-six days after she vanished, police say Cristhian Rivera led police to her body, which was concealed in a cornfield near her hometown of Brooklyn.

Rivera was later charged with her murder but has yet to stand before a jury for judgment in the case. His trial has been delayed numerous times as his defense raised questions over police proceedings during the investigation. It led a judge to throw out some parts of the alleged confession Rivera gave to police.

Now COVID-19 is delaying the trial even further. Earlier this month, the judge approved a move to Davenport in Scott County for the trial and set a date for January 25th, 2021.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.