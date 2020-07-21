Father shot 16-year-old son, leaving boy in serious condition

National-World

CASS COUNTY, NE ( KETV) — Cass County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a shooting Monday.

The incident happened around noon in the area of 36419 East Park Highway, just south of Louisville.

Officials said the original call came in as an “uncontrollable juvenile” around 10:30 a.m.

Deputies discovered upon arrival that a 16-year-old was in a verbal dispute with his parents. Authorities were able to deescalate the situation and left the scene at 11:21 a.m.

Deputies were enroute to the Cass County attorney to discuss options regarding the child being removed from the residence.

At 11:32 a.m. the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was summoned back to the residence for report of a shooting.

Investigators determined that Clarence S. Moxey, 53, shot his 16-year-old son with a small caliber handgun.

The teen was transported to Bergan Mercy hospital via Lifenet. As of 2:23 p.m., his condition was serious but stable.

Clarence S. Moxey was arrested for felony assault with a firearm and other additional charges pending investigation. He is in the custody of the Cass County Corrections facility.

