PD: Dad shoots at car in Scottsdale, leaving his teen son seriously hurt

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (KPHO) — A man, identified as 42-year-old Robert Moore, was arrested Monday night around 9:30 p.m. in connection to the Scottsdale shooting and injuring a teenage boy who, Scottsdale police say, is his son.

The shooting happened near Chaparral and Granite Reef roads around 6 p.m.

It all started when a woman driver called 911 to report that Moore, her ex-husband, was chasing her in a separate vehicle while she was driving with her teen son and teen daughter in the car.

At the intersection of Granite Reef and Chaparral roads, police say that Moore started shooting at his ex-wife’s car before driving away. The shooting resulted in the son getting seriously hurt and being rushed to the hospital. The mom and her teenage daughter, who is also a child of Moore, were unharmed.

Members of the Scottsdale Police Department SWAT team eventually found Moore during a traffic stop near Granite Reef and Indian School roads. He was arrested and now faces attempted murder, aggravated assault and endangerment charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Chaparral Road was closed between Hayden and Granite Reef roads for the investigation. Police advised drivers to use alternate roads

