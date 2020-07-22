Reopening schools: Here’s where each Piedmont Triad school system stands

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper passed the baton to school districts to decide whether K-12 public schools will go entirely digital or go with a combination of in-person and online teaching.

Cooper said that schools that open for both in-person and remote learning will need to take safety precautions to protect the health of our students, teachers, staff and families.

Face coverings will be required for every teacher, staff and student from kindergarten through high school. The state will be providing at least five reusable face coverings for every student, teacher and staff member.

Symptom screenings, including temperature checks, will take place daily before children enter the school buildings.

Schools must create a way to isolate students who have symptoms and ensure they can get home safely, Cooper said. Schedules must allow time for frequent hand washing and schools will regularly clean classrooms, bathrooms, buses and equipment.

“We know there will always be some risk with in-person learning and we are doing a lot to reduce that risk. But as pediatricians and other health experts tell us, there is much risk in not going back to in-person school,” Cooper said.

Here’s the breakdown of how Piedmont Triad school systems plan to kick off the school year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.