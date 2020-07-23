Portland mayor tear gassed after speaking with protesters on presence of federal agents

National-World

Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear gassed in downtown Portland early Thursday morning, according to video and posts on Twitter from a New York Times journalist.

“It stings. It’s hard to breathe. I can tell you with 100% honesty I saw nothing that provoked this response,” Wheeler said to the Times camera. “I’m not afraid but I am pissed off.”

It’s unknown at this time who is responsible for deploying the tear gas and at this point, there is nothing to indicate the mayor was targeted. CNN has reached out to the mayor’s office for additional comment.

The video appeared to come after Wheeler joined crowds to listen to protesters and answer their questions after violent clashes between demonstrators and federal forces.

Wheeler addressed the presence of federal officers in his city who have been deployed by the Trump administration and are heavily opposed by local leaders across the state and nation. The President said the effort was to protect federal property, but protesters say the action itself has fueled the public’s outrage. Demonstrations in the city, many of which have been peaceful, have been ongoing for more than 50 days.

“It is an unconstitutional occupation. The tactics that have been used by our federal officers are abhorrent. They did not act with probable cause, people are not being told, who they are being arrested by, and you’re been denied basic constitutional rights,” the mayor told the crowd.

The mayor’s comments come after the state’s US Attorney called for an investigation into why some protesters were taken by federal agents without badges and put into unmarked vehicles.

“That is a use of police force, federal police force for political ends,” Wheeler said. “That is not an acceptable solution anywhere in America,” the mayor told the crowd.”

Some of the remarks from Wednesday’s crowd echoed each similar concerns.

“I’ve been violated repeatedly, I’ve been shot with tear gas and munition, my body is bruised and swollen,” one protester who identified themselves as a high school administrator told the mayor. “I want to know what you’re going to do, to commit to me — as an educator committed to my community to make sure that my First Amendment right is upheld?”

The mayor responded: “I will absolutely do everything in my power to go get rid of the federal troops and to reform the Portland Police Bureau. We need to do both.”

A vote to end police cooperation with federal agencies

Wednesday night’s discussion followed a unanimous Portland City Council vote to end cooperation between the Portland Police Bureau and federal agencies charged with protecting federal properties on Wednesday, Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said in a statement.

“Today, I introduced two resolutions — one to cease all cooperation between the Portland Police Bureau and the federal occupiers, and one affirming the rights of members of the press and legal observers covering the protests against police brutality.” the statement read.

“I am pleased to share that both of those resolutions were adopted unanimously by City Council.”

Eudaly said the resolution could serve as both an example for other cities and a “national call to action.”

“I stand in solidarity with protesters defending Black lives, demanding racial justice, and the transformation of our justice system, but whether you agree with the protesters or not, if you believe in the Constitution of the United States, you must oppose the actions of this President and the violent suppression of individuals exercising their constitutional rights,” Eudaly said.”

‘Something out of a science fiction dystopic series’

Weighing in on the unfolding situation, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the Trump administration deploying federal agents to protests was “appalling to see.”

“This feels like it’s something out of a science fiction dystopic series about a police state in America, but it’s real,” Garcetti said during a news conference Wednesday.

Garcetti said Wheeler told him the violence and protests were beginning to die down and “federal agents have done nothing but stir that up.”

“This is completely outside of their lane, it may be unconstitutional,” said Garcetti.

“It’s one thing if a city asks for federal help, it’s another thing for federal agents to come in uninvited,” said Garcetti.