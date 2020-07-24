Districts release back-to-school plans as submission deadline nears

National-World

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — The deadline for school districts to submit their reopening plans is Friday.

Districts across the state have been announcing their plans leading up to Friday, however parents and teachers continue to share concerns about returning to the classroom.

On Thursday, West Hartford officials announced it will be delaying the start of the school year.

The first day of school in West Hartford will now be on Sept. 8. It was originally slated for Sept. 2.

The district has also posted the return to school plan on its website.

Other cities and towns have announced school reopening plans ahead of Friday’s deadline.

New Haven Public Schools released a three-scenario reopening plan on Tuesday.

The document detailed daily cleaning routines, ridership on buses, daily self-screenings, and a plethora of other topics.

In Simsbury, an ongoing survey shows 76 percent of parents said they will send their children back to school next month.

The Simsbury plan is similar to New Haven’s, with cohorting younger grades, block learning for high school students, and extensive cleaning measures.

Read through the state’s complete back-to-school plan here.

