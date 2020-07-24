Metro Atlanta man sentenced for planning an attack on the White House

National-World

CUMMING, GA (WGCL) — A Cumming man will spend the next 15 years behind bars after being sentenced for attempting to use explosives to set fire to the White House.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Hasher Jallal Taheb, 23, of Cumming, “planned to conduct a terrorist attack on the White House as part of what he claimed was his obligation to engage in jihad,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers.

The U.S. Attorney’ s office reported that in March 2018 a member of the community alerted the FBI that Taheb had become radicalized and was planning to travel aboard bit.ly/30Kyc83 .

In following up on the tip, undercover agents met with Taheb in January 2019 and Taheb produced sketches of the White House and described the types of weapon and explosives he was going to use in the attack, the release stated.

FBI special agents arrested Taheb on Jan. 16, 2019, after Taheb arrived at a pre-arranged location where he expected to obtain semi-automatic assault rifles, explosive devices, and an anti-tank weapon.

Taheb was sentenced to 15 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

