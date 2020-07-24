OED shares what unemployed Oregonians can expect when extra weekly federal funds end

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — The federal program that provides an extra $600 per week to American eligible for unemployment benefits will end on Saturday, so Oregon’s unemployment department released an outlook for those about to lose those funds.

Last week, the Oregon Employment Department says it paid 130,000 Oregonians an extra $600 in weekly benefits under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. The department said that did not include those whose claims have not yet been processed.

“We know that many Oregonians have been counting on the extra $600 per week through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program,” OED Acting Director David Gerstenfeld said in a statement. “Since the program began on March 29, we have paid out more than $2 billion in FPUC benefits, so this is going to have a significant impact on Oregon families and communities.”

The department said it wants to make sure people knew what to expect and the resources available to them to supplement the loss of the additional $600 weekly benefit.

The OED released the following statement:

Every Oregonian who was eligible for regular unemployment benefits or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits between March 29 and July 25 is also eligible for the extra $600 per week during that period.

When you file a claim after July 25, you will still get your regular unemployment benefits or PUA benefits for each week you are eligible, and if you file a weekly claim. You will no longer get the extra $600 each week.

If you haven’t yet been paid for weeks between March 29 and July 25, you will still get the extra $600 per week for those weeks once your claim is processed, for all weeks you were eligible.

oyed may also qualify for help to pay rent, utilities, food, healthcare. They are encouraged to visit 211info.org to learn more.

