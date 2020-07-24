Restaurant receives support from customers for mask policy

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HAUGHTON, La. (KTBS) — We all are aware by now of the controversy surrounding face mask mandates.

One Bossier Parish business decided to put its policy on display.

Despite a few critics, it’s received overwhelming social media support.

Swamp Daddy’s in Haughton posted a sign on its door stating all people entering the restaurant must wear a mask, according to the governor’s mask order, but if you have a medical condition preventing you from wearing a mask, you are exempt from the requirement.

The sign also says customers will not be asked their medical condition if they enter without a mask.

Owner Cody Williams feels some people took his words out of context and told KTBS 3 what he meant.

“We are not against people wearing masks,” Williams said.

“That is your right to do but at the same time, you also got people that are unhealthy and have health issues that cannot wear them and are getting shunned out of the restaurants in Shreveport and it’s not right. They are taking our freedoms away and there taking our freedoms away for the people who can not wear it.”

Williams says he has seen an increase in business since the restaurant displayed its policy.

“Last week was a busy week and it’s good to see that there is support from the local community,” Williams said.

“Not just the Haughton community but Shreveport, Bossier, and Blanchard are coming out because people are getting fed up with their freedom being taken away,” Williams said.”

When KTBS 3 visited Swamp Daddy’s Thursday employees and most patrons were following the governor’s orders by wearing a mask.

Customers do not have to wear them, of course, when they are eating or drinking in the restaurant.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.