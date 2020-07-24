Teen with cerebral palsy hopes to walk across graduation stage

National-World

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KMBC) — The COVID-19 crisis brought a number of things to a screeching halt, but for one high school senior, the time off is helping him achieve a life goal.

“I have cerebral palsy,” said Danny Oakes, 18.

Oakes said a life of walking with crutches is not his life.

“There were times where, you know, it hurt,” he said.

“Nothing’s going to change who I am. The only person that can change who I am is me,” Oakes said.

He said a long time ago he made a decision. He took up wrestling. There were challenges.

“This is what I can do independently. This is what I’m struggling with,” Oakes said.

He set another goal.

“After I walked across the gymnasium at my school without crutches, I was, like, let me take this a step further and walk across the graduation stage,” Oakes said.

That was a tight deadline. Graduation was scheduled for May 8, then the pandemic moved it to July 31, giving Oakes more time.

“I would exercise. I would walk on the treadmill, do whatever,” he said.

“He’s been determined to prove,” said Dr. Mark Fisher, of Children’s Mercy Hospital.

“I want to walk across the stage because my whole life I get asked, ‘Can you walk without my crutches?’ I would always answer, ‘Someday.’ Well, why not make someday now?” Oakes said. “You know, life’s a mountain and showing the person that you want to be inside of you that’s going to climb that mountain.”

Oakes said he hopes to become a motivational speaker to kids with special challenges. He said he also has goals of becoming a stand-up comedian.

“You know the only disability in life is a bad attitude,” he said.

