Woman has funds stolen from two different unemployment debit cards

PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR/KAUT) — It has been weeks since the OESC announced new identity verification for the debit cards used for unemployment funds, but some people say it isn’t working.

“It just seemed like it was something that happens every day. It didn’t seem like there was any remorse,” said Carrie Jarvis, who has had her unemployment funds stolen twice now.

After losing her job back in March, Jarvis has spent months just trying to get her unemployment funds, but she keeps running into the same problem.

Twice now she has found fraudulent charges on two separate Way 2 Go debit cards. Now, she’s having to go through the process all over again.

“You think it can happen to you once, but twice within a month? It’s ridiculous,” Jarvis said. “It’s frustrating. We’ve got bills to pay just like everybody else.”

OESC’s Shelley Zumwalt says Jarvis’ problem is fixable.

“Basically what’s going on is the money is getting rerouted to a different bank account. So, we need to set her up a new account and make sure there’s no connection between that bank account and her card,” Zumwalt said.

The OESC announced a few weeks ago they’ve added two new steps for identity verification.

Claimants now have to use the three-digit CVV code on the back of their cards before any money can be transferred to another account.

Zumwalt says the OESC has been working to hold Conduent, the company that owns the Way 2 Go cards, accountable.

“I’ve demanded more out of them than they were probably previously required in that state contract that we have with them. We’re definitely making sure that we’re getting the value and the responsiveness that we should be getting,” Zumwalt said.

KFOR called Conduent to ask how they’re working to help people like Carrie.

Conduent has responded with the following:

“We are proud to be part of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission’s (OESC) team that is delivering benefits to well over one hundred thousand Oklahoma citizens. While the recent reported incidents of fraud were not the result of data compromise at Conduent, we are working collaboratively with OESC to examine any incidents of fraud, whether they involve our portion of the process or before we become involved. Many states have reported increases in fraud related to unemployment insurance programs. We encourage account holders to safeguard their personal data and change passwords regularly, especially given recent warnings by the federal government about international fraud rings targeting unemployment insurance benefits in many states across the country.”

