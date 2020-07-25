City’s music scene adapts to reach audience

National-World

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — The sound of hope rang from the top of an Asheville parking deck Friday night.

Local musicians Lyndsay Pruett, Drew Matulich and Matt Purinton formed a trio for a first — Wortham Center for the Performing Arts’ Top Deck Concert Series. The performance was on the roof-level of the Pack Square parking deck downtown.

The show included temperature checks, health question and masks. And, of course, COVID-19 concerns called for social distancing. The deck area had room for 25 people and 18 cars.

“The arts are incredibly important right now. The venue is closed, but our organization is very much open. So, this is just a way for us to adapt and continue to find ways to connect artists and audiences,” Wortham Center for the Performing Arts community engagement director Jared McEntire said.

That connection has been missing for months.

“As a musician, I’ve been dying to see some live music, and I haven’t been able to find the right opportunity to do it,” Juan Pablo Salvat said. “Wife Mariah find that this show was happening tonight. So, what better opportunity to see live music than this kind of scenario.”

Pruett said it was a great experience.

“Oh, man, it means everything. I think it’s something us musicians may have taken for granted until it went away,” Pruett said. “Everyone’s doing the right thing, which is the right way to go coming into the new world of gigs, you know?”

