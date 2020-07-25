16 arrested after protesters throw explosives and rocks at police in Seattle, authorities say

National-World

Seattle protesters threw large rocks, bottles, fireworks and other explosives at officers Saturday, police said. Others set fire to a portable trailer and a construction site, police said in a series of tweets. They described the protests as riots.

At least 16 people have been arrested on charges of assaulting officers, obstruction and failure to disperse, police said. Three officers have been injured, including one who was hospitalized with a leg injury caused by an explosive.

The other two officers were treated and have returned to duty, police said.

The city has been grappling with protester-police violence for weeks since the formation of the CHOP territory — named for the neighborhood and once called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. The CHOP began as a way for demonstrators began protesting and calling for justice in the death of George Floyd.

Police cleared the zone on July 1. Three days later, a protester was killed during a demonstration.