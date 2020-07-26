A baby and 2 adults are killed when a small plane crashes in a Utah backyard

National-World

A small plane crashed in a suburban Salt Lake City neighborhood, killing at least three people, police said.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon when a Piper PA-32 aircraft carrying six people crashed into a backyard in the city of West Jordan, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said.

Three people aboard the plane were killed, including the pilot, an adult female and a 9-month-old baby, West Jordan police said. The other three people on board — including two other children — were injured.

“There was also an elderly female injured inside the house which the plane struck who is in critical condition,” police tweeted.

The crash also damaged three homes, West Jordan city spokesperson Tauni Barker said.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.