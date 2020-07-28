1 dead, 3 injured in crash that split vehicle in two

National-World

Omaha, NE (WOWT) — A vehicle was cut in two Monday afternoon near 238th and Church Road outside of Ashland. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Ashland Fire and Rescue, LifeNet, and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the accident that involved multiple vehicles.

According to Cass County Sherriff Wm. C. Brueggemann, a 17-year-old female from Lincoln was westbound on Church Road in a Land Rover where she failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway-63. She was then struck by a southbound Freightliner, splitting the Land Rover into two pieces.

A rear-seat passenger of the Land Rover was ejected in the collision and pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the sheriff.

Another passenger in the Land Rover was sent by LifeNet with life-threatening injuries to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. The driver of the Land Rover was flown by LifeNet to Bryan LGH West Hospital in Lincoln.

The driver of the Freightliner was transported by ground to the Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln.

This accident is still under investigation.

