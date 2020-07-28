CES 2021 won’t be held in Las Vegas, will move to all-digital format, organizers say

National-World

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) announced on Tuesday that it will not hold its 2021 show in Las Vegas. Instead, organizers said the event will move to an all-digital experience.

CES 2021, expected to be held Jan. 6-9, 2021, “will be an all-digital experience connecting exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the world,” organizers said in a news release.

CES said the new format “will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world.”

“Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it’s just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “Technology helps us all work, learn and connect during the pandemic – and that innovation will also help us reimagine CES 2021 and bring together the tech community in a meaningful way. By shifting to an all-digital platform for 2021, we can deliver a unique experience that helps our exhibitors connect with existing and new audiences.”

Organizers said they plan to return to Las Vegas for CES 2022, combining the best elements of a physical and digital show.

