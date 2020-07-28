Hawai’i is on Japan’s list of safe destinations for international travel

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Hawaii, USA (KITV) — Hawai’i has made it onto Japan’s list of safe destinations for international travel.

The country is working on a new program that includes pre-travel testing and an examination of travelers upon entry to Japan.

Hawaii is the only U.S. state and one of 12 destinations on the list.

Governor David Ige released the following statement in response:

“It’s important that we restore travel between Japan and Hawai’i and we see this program as a way to make this possible, while also preventing the further spread of infections from COVID-19.”

Other destinations under consideration include China, South Korea, Taiwan, and several European countries.

Japan’s safe travel program is still in the works and a date for implementation has yet to be set.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.