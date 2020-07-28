Need a face mask? Portland company will send you a free one

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A Portland-based athletic company is sending free face masks to anyone who needs one across the country.

The co-founder of Dhvani said it all started in an effort to help healthcare workers on the front lines. From there, it just took off.

Avi Brown said his co-founder’s mother is a registered nurse in New York City and reached out during the pandemic when they didn’t have enough personal protective equipment. So, the company’s leadership decided to help healthcare workers.

Dhvani donated around 10,000 masks to Providence St. Vincent and other organizations. From there, they decided to expand their efforts with a campaign called, “A mask for every American.”

Brown said anyone who doesn’t have access to a mask or can’t afford one can request one from Dhvani.com. He said they are 100% cotton, breathable and “extremely comfortable.”

The company started a GoFundMe drive with all of the proceeds going to making and shipping the masks.

The company is also selling masks as a way to help fund the free ones.

A sister company, Dhvanicares, is a nonprofit that launched what it’s calling a “million dollar mask challenge” seeking donations to also go toward giving away free masks.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.