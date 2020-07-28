‘Wall of Moms’ lawsuit claims federal agencies have violated constitutional rights

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Federal agencies are facing a new lawsuit over their actions during Portland protests.

This one was filed in part by the Wall of Moms, a group of women who have been linking arms at recent protests in downtown Portland to stand between federal officers and other demonstrators.

“Being on the wall or in the line as we say is one of the most inspiring things I’ve ever done,” said Jennie Vinson.

She took Monday night off to be home with her kids, but several other nights she’s been outside the federal courthouse in downtown Portland as part of the Wall of Moms.

Vinson says she’s been teargassed several times.

“This is something I never thought I would see or experience in America and to see moms having to buy gas masks and shields and eye goggles to go out and non-violently protest, like, I have no words for that,” she said.

Now, the Wall of Moms and its founder, as well as the group Don’t Shoot Portland are among several plaintiffs in a lawsuit against federal agencies and directors, including the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Federal Protective Service, and the Department of Justice and U.S. Marshals Service.

The lawsuit claims the officers are violating First and Fourth Amendment rights, intending to quell lawful protests and not protect federal property as the agencies have said.

Rian Peck, an associate attorney with Perkins Coie LLP, told FOX 12, “They’re veering far away from federal property and they’re committing harms amongst Portland protesters… also just using really excessive force against protesters by teargassing entire city blocks until the block is opaque and you can no longer see anything, that is beyond excessive.”

Additionally, the lawsuit questions the designation of Chad Wolf as acting secretary of Homeland Security and his authority to send officers here in the first place.

“We want them to stick to what they’re allowed to do, which is only to protect the federal building. Ideally, we’d like for them to leave and really for our clients, we’d like for them to protest and exercise their rights safely,” said Holly Martinez, associate attorney with Perkins Coie LLP.

FOX 12 reached out to all of the federal agencies being sued. ICE and CBP responded, with both saying they don’t comment on pending litigation, but the CBP spokesperson said that should not be construed as agreement or stipulation with any of the allegations.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.