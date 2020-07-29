A VISION for sustainability and less plastic in Schuylkill County

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (WNEP) — Hannah Burke of Orwigsburg is all about sustainability and keeping the environment clean.

“I want people to take better care of their environment and planet and try to use less plastic and buy local foods and start a garden and really connect with nature and the earth,” said Burke.

In March of last year, the soon-to-be junior at Blue Mountain High School helped build this community garden at Bubeck Park in Schuylkill Haven thanks to Schuylkill County’s VISION, a group bringing various communities together.

Anybody from the area can buy their own plot there and grow their own vegetables.

Burke is now helping to organize a community event to celebrate a “plastic-free month.” The idea is to raise awareness about the harm plastic can do to the environment.

“These pollutants are getting into our water streams, and a lot of people rely on our water streams for our drinking water, so it’s important to keep our water streams clean as well as the runoff in communities if our drains are blocked by litter, that can cause a problem and flooding in the areas as well,” said Mandy Fitzpatrick, Schuylkill County’s VISION.

People who stopped by were also able to learn how to make reusable bags out of recycled t-shirts and use ice cream cones instead of plastic containers to plant seeds.

“We want to educate people about eating healthier and living their lives with less plastic. It’s important because plastic pollution is a big deal right now because of COVID. We’re using more plastic now because we can’t be sharing things,” Burke said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.