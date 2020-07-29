Capitol protesters hold brutality memorial

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — It’s been several weeks since protesters began occupying Legislative Plaza near the Tennessee State Capitol.

The protesters are marking a milestone this week.

Tuesday marked Day 46 of the ongoing protest at the plaza.

The grokemorials and special events will be held throughout the week.

A memorial for people killed by law enforcement, including George Floyd, Daniel Hambrick and Jocques Clemmons, was held Tuesday night.

Organized described the night as a somber night.

“Tonight will be more solemn than traditional,” said Justin Jones. “It will be a night of remembrance and a night of just remembering what is the reason why we started this protest in the first place, and that was the murder of George Floyd.

Saturday will mark the 50thday of the protest.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.