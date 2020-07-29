District attorney reviewing hundreds of cases involving LAPD officers charged with falsifying evidence

National-World

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is now reviewing hundreds of criminal cases that involved three Los Angeles police officers who were charged earlier this month with allegedly falsifying evidence.

Officers Braxton Shaw, Michael Coblentz and Nicolas Martinez were charged in a 59-count complaint for allegedly falsely identifying people as gang members or associates. The officers falsified identities and evidence that would later be entered into a state gang database, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

Earlier this month, California’s attorney general revoked access to data that the LAPD entered in the database. That information makes up nearly 25% of the roughly 78,000 records in the database, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra previously said.

An attorney for Shaw said his client will be proven innocent.

“Braxton has devoted his personal life and professional law enforcement career to enhancing the quality of life for everyone,” Greg Yacoubian previously said in an emailed statement. “As a Los Angeles police officer, Braxton has always acted at the direction, approval and validation of LAPD leadership. Once the facts are made known, I am confident Braxton will be cleared of any criminal liability.”

CNN has reached out to Coblentz and Martinez for comment.

Letters to more than 750 people

On Tuesday, the district attorney’s office confirmed to CNN it is now sending letters to more than 750 defendants whose cases listed at least one of the three officers as potential witnesses. The defendants are being urged to contact the district attorney’s office if they feel the officers’ involvement was prejudicial or merits further review.

The review encompasses all felony cases — including homicides — involving the three officers since the start of their careers, the Los Angeles Times first reported.

One of the three officers was relieved of duty in January and faces an administrative tribunal for removal. The other two are “assigned home” and their peace officer powers have been suspended, LAPD previously said in a news release.

An additional 16 officers are also under criminal investigation, according to the district attorney’s office.

“The case was submitted on 19 officers total,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Public Information Officer Greg Risling told CNN earlier this month. “The remaining cases are under review.”