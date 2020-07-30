Dogs deliver tail wags and smiles during ‘Doggie Parade’ at JeffCo senior living home

National-World

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO (KDVR) — Four-legged volunteers from Canine Partners of The Rockies showed up at Morningstar Senior Living facility Wednesday morning and spread a little joy with a “Doggie Parade.”

Many residents at senior facilities aren’t able to get out of the building or even their rooms, so the dogs and their handlers from Canine Partners provided a way to connect to the community with some pet therapy.

The Canine Partners of the Rockies is also holding a fundraiser, Tails on Trails, a nine-day virtual event encouraging Coloradans to get out and do good deeds with their dogs.

The event runs from Aug. 1-9, in conjunction with Assistance Dog (service dogs) week.

