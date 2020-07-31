Auto dealership owner accused of stealing more than $300,000 from customers

National-World

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPMT) — State Police have charged the owner of a Harrisburg auto dealership with theft, fraud, and related crimes after they say he stole more than $300,000 from five customers.

Sean Davis, 33, owner of East Coast Auto Inc., is accused of taking out large loans to purchase vehicles and selling those cars to customers. He then pocketed the money paid by the customers and their finance companies, according to State Police.

Davis also stole the tax and fee paperwork that was required to be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation from his customers, police say. As a result, the customers never received titles to the vehicles they had purchased.

Police say he also engaged in consignment schemes where he would offer to sell vehicles on behalf of a client, but would pocket the money paid by the customer after selling the client’s car.

The total amount Davis is accused of stealing is $319,159, police say.

He is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, deceptive or fraudulent business practices, and violating board of vehicles act.

