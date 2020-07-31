New video gaming terminals will open at Love’s truck stops in Cumberland, Lebanon counties

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HARRISBURG, PA (WPMT) — Second State Gaming announced it is opening new, state-approved gaming terminals at four Pennsylvania truck stop locations, including sites in Cumberland and Lebanon counties.

The terminals will be available at Love’s Travel Stops located in:

1165 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle (Cumberland County)

3700 Mountain Road, Hamburg (Berks County)

22 Old Forge Road, Jonestown (Lebanon County)

440 W. 3rd St., Mifflinville (Columbia County)

Second State Gaming, as an authorized video gaming terminal operator in Pennsylvania, will oversee, operate, and maintain the terminals, the company said.

VGTs are very similar to the slot machines seen at a casino, according to the company. Second State Gaming said its machines go through rigorous testing and undergo a validation process to ensure they meet compliance with national and state standards in order to be approved by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide truck stop owners in Pennsylvania with new state-approved gaming options,” said Jennifer Caruso, Vice President of Operations for Second State Gaming. “VGTs will allow these Love’s locations in Carlisle, Jonestown, Hamburg and Mifflinville to expand their offerings, grow their foot traffic and increase revenues. We look forward to serving gaming patrons and helping these locations succeed.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.