Parents consider setting up ‘pods’ with other families as schools move to virtual learning for fall

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) — More schools are announcing they will be starting the school year remotely, with no on-site classes. The news has many parents scrambling for childcare and education options.

Josh Ayers has three daughters, ranging in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade, in the Kirkwood School District. He and his wife are able to work from home but he may soon go back to the office.

Ayers is looking at joining other families and setting up a “pod.” That’s where a tutor would come to one of their homes and teach more than one family.

“Trying to make it so kids have some interaction with fellow students,” Ayers said. “While a tutor guides them through their lessons.”

The Kirkwood School District announced earlier this week the first quarter of the school year would be online only.

Matthew Darr, the head of Darr tutoring, said the vast majority of calls he’s received these days are parents wanting an educator to come to their homes.

“Just kind of help make sure that the student is staying up to snuff on their current material but also a lot of concerns about they may have had gaps from last spring. So we want to make sure that they’re not falling further behind,” Darr said.

By setting up a pod the students get their lessons, some socialization and it can also free up parents who are trying to juggle their job duties with home life.

“They’re asking what does this look like price wise? What does that look like in terms of just safety wise?” Darr said about questions parents are asking him.

Tutors will wear masks, materials are not shared and there’s increased hand washing and sanitation. Also sessions can be held outside when possible.

