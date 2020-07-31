St. Louis Cardinals’ game postponed after positive coronavirus tests

National-World

Two members of the St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for Covid-19, forcing a postponement of Friday’s game between the Cardinals and the host Milwaukee Brewers, Major League Baseball said late Friday morning.

This is the latest of several coronavirus-related cancellations that have dotted MLB’s schedule since it started an abbreviated, 60-game season on July 23.

MLB Network was first to report Friday’s postponement. MLB has not identified the two Cardinals who tested positive.

For now, Friday’s game in Milwaukee’s Miller Park — which was to be the Brewers’ home opener for the season — has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader for Sunday.

That is “consistent with protocols to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted,” MLB said Friday.

A Saturday game between the two clubs still was on the schedule early Friday afternoon.

“We are supportive of Major League Baseball’s decision to postpone today’s game and look forward to playing our home opener as soon as conditions safely allow,” David Stearns, Brewers general manager and president of baseball operations, said Friday.

“The health and safety of our players and employees are, and will continue to be, our top priorities,” Stearns said.

Marlins and Phillies also have had positive tests

Coronavirus-related postponements started after members of the Miami Marlins came down with Covid-19 earlier this month.

After Miami opened the season against the Philadelphia Phillies last week, several Marlins players tested positive. Despite the results, the two teams agreed to play the third game of the series July 26.

Then more Marlins members tested positive, and the Marlins’ season was put on hold through at least Sunday. Nineteen players and staff on that team have tested positive so far.

The Phillies then saw several of their games postponed. First, because they’d played the Marlins, Philadelphia’s games with the New York Yankees this week were postponed out of caution.

Then, Philadelphia’s games against the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend were postponed after two Phillies staff members tested positive.

The abbreviated MLB season is being played without fans and features new rules, including the banning of high-fives and spitting, to avoid spreading the virus.