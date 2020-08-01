Jimmy Butler forced to change nameless jersey prior to tip-off against Denver Nuggets

National-World

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler has been very vocal about wearing a jersey with no name on the back.

Butler says no name on his jersey signifies he’s no different than any other Black person. But ahead of tip-off against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, Butler was asked to change his jersey. Referees cited league rules for asking Butler to change.

Butler has not been the only NBA player to be vocal about the fight for Black lives. The NBA season began on Thursday with players kneeling during the National Anthem wearing “Black Lives Matter” shirts.

In the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, current and former NBA players like LeBron James and Michael Jordan, as well as other athletes, have been vocal in their calls for social justice.