A Dunkin’ employee was arrested after a police officer found spit in his coffee

National-World

A Dunkin’ employee was arrested Friday after an Illinois State Trooper discovered mucus in his drink.

The trooper, based in Chicago, bought a large black coffee on Thursday evening and removed the lid to cool it down when he discovered “a large, thick piece of mucus which was later confirmed to be saliva,” floating in his coffee, police said.

Vincent J. Sessler, 25, was charged with disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and battery to a peace officer, according to Illinois State Police.

CNN could not determine if Sessler has a lawyer.

“This is outrageous and disgusting. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a statement.

“They deserve better than this insulting and dangerous treatment. For their safety, ISP officers and employees will be prohibited from patronizing this location.”

Immediately after the incident, the issue was investigated and Sessler was terminated from his job, a Dunkin’ spokesperson told CNN.

“The type of behavior reported to us is inconsistent with the brand’s values,” the spokesperson said. “Dunkin’ has a deep appreciation for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, and the franchise owner has reached out directly to the officer to apologize for the experience.”

Sessler is in custody at the Chicago Police Department’s 8th District and the investigation is ongoing.