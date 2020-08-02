Neighborhood shaken after shooting leads to crash into home

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/KSMO) — A Kansas City neighborhood near 89th and Wornall is shaken up after a shooting occurred and resulted in a vehicle driving into the side of a home.

The incident happened before 7 p.m.

The police officers and the police tape are now gone, but what still remains is a hole in the side of the home.

Speaking with the homeowners, they said it was by the grace of God they weren’t there.

Usually, Danella Stucky and her family would all be home on Saturday.

“I have seen miracles, probably not on this scale,” she said.

“This week, for no known reason I was scheduled to work six days in a row, and I came home and this had already happened,” she explained.

Police said a female driver was shot while traveling on E. 89th Street in Kansas City and ended up traveling into the side of Stucky’s home.

Neighbor Richard Stiver says he was home when everything happened.

“It was, holy crap,” he started. “I was playing a video game and I heard some tires screeching and next thing you know, I hear this loud crash, boom, and maybe some gunshots before that. It was just happening so fast.”

Police said the female driver is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

For many of the neighbors in the quiet neighborhood, they just hope this was a one-time incident.

“I know it’s just a matter of circumstance,” Stiver said. “It’s not this place. Just happened to be wrong place, wrong place, wrong place.”

“It’s just sad to see that this type of stuff happens and to be right there, woah,” a neighbor said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.