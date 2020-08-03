Bystanders keep trapped 10-year-old boy from drowning at Brownsville park

National-World

BROWNVILLE, OR (KPTV) — A 10-year-old boy is doing well after almost drowning at a park in Brownsville on Saturday.

Several bystanders stepped in to help before first responders even arrived.

FOX 12 spoke to two men who say they frequently visit the river there and were glad to hear those bystanders stepped in to help.

“I was just sitting down over at the river and heard an ambulance pull up. Saw EMS go over to that side and a guy came over and said a kid was stuck between the rocks,” Shane Carter said.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon Sweet Home Fire Department was dispatched to a water rescue at McKercher Park.

The fire department says the young boy’s leg was trapped and was stuck in the rapids.

Ten bystanders helped the boy stay above the water.

People at McKercher park on Sunday say they were amazed to hear what happened.

“I come every Sunday and I go home safely with my kids. Like I said, I’m shocked to hear what happened yesterday,” Jesus said.

Sweet Home Fire Department says on top of the swift and selfless action of those bystanders. Oregon Department of Forestry, Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Brownsville Fire also helped in the effort to rescue the boy which lasted a little more than an hour.

They say the boy is doing well and went home safely with his parents on Saturday night.

Sweet Home Fire Department reminds you to always be cautious when floating in river and to watch out for downed trees and other debris while you swim.

