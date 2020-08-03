It’s a boy! Mei Mei’s 6-week-old cub ‘in great health’, care staff says

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Coming in at 2.5 pounds, Mei Mei’s 6-week-old panda cub is a boy, animal care staff at the Oregon Zoo said on Monday after completing their first examination.

The cub’s mom, Mei Mei, a 4-year-old red panda, gave birth on June 18. Since then, staff members have been taking a hands-off approach, the zoo says.

“As her cub grows, Mei Mei has been spending more time outside and away from the den box,” said animal curator Amy Cutting, who oversees the zoo’s red panda area. “Today, we had a chance to go in and do our first veterinary checkup.”

Animal care staff members say the baby boy appears to be in great health. They say Mei Mei has been a terrific mom, and along with dad, is no stranger to the parenting game.

The pair—who both came to Oregon in 2019—also produced two cubs at the Nashville Zoo in 2017, according to the zoo.

Care staff members says they will continue to take a hands-off approach and let the cub get used to staff members. They estimate it will be another month or so before the cub will venture out of the den box on his own.

The zoo says red panda cubs are born blind. Cubs typically open their eyes after a few weeks.

