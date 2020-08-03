Omaha Recycling sites continue to overflow

National-World

OMAHA, NE (WOWT ) — One month into Omaha’s new curbside recycle schedule, some people are already getting frustrated.

A couple of the city’s popular drop-off sites are overflowing with cardboard and cans.

I came here to recycle, but because of the overflow and large materials laying on the ground, I can’t do that,” said Marshall Hohman.

At the drop-off site near 75th and Corby Streets in June, the City of Omaha said they would bring in more bins and ask police officers to patrol for illegal dumping.

But neither measures seem to be solving the problem.

“I have to take it to the dump because I’m not going to put it here. That would be piling onto a problem that I don’t want to add to,” Hohman said.

6 News did spot a police cruiser on location Monday morning.

The two officers inside were quick to admit they likely won’t catch anyone in broad daylight.

It’s not just illegal dumping causing the backup.

Over in Midtown, the clean-up crew says the city needs to bring in more bins — and empty them more often.

This location has gotten worse over the past month, they say.

“It’s going to continue to pile up if we don’t have a switch out of the containers that we need to keep this nice and clean for everybody,” said William Voorvart with Firststar Fiber.

6 News reached out to the city to learn if there are any more plans in the works to try to address the problems and these sites and were told they are aware of the situation and are monitoring it.

At this time there is no plan to add any more bins, nor increase the number of times per week they’re emptied.

