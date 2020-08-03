OSP: Driver says he hit 26 cars on Hwy 101, police seeking information

National-World

COOSBAY, OR (KPTV) — Oregon State Police is requesting information from anyone who may have been a witness to reckless driving or a victim of a crash after a man said he hit 26 vehicles while driving along Highway 101.

At approximately, 10:37 a.m. a caller reported that they were stopped at a traffic light at East Bay Dr. and Hwy 101 when they were hit from behind. The suspected vehicle was an older green Dodge 1500 pickup with a green canopy and a California license plate that attempted to push the caller’s car into the intersection by acceleration.

No one was injured and the Dodger continued driving recklessly northbound on Hwy 101, OSP said.

OSP later learned that the same truck was being investigated by Coos Bay police for reckless driving.

A while later, OSP received a report of the Dodge being spotted at the trailhead to Siltcoos Lake near Florence where it had struck several cars and was observed driving recklessly.

One person was injured and take to the hospital, OSP said.

Troopers responded to the area and arrested Kevin Simpson,47, of Eureka, Calif. on Hwy 101 near milepost 196. He was booked into the Lane County Jail on failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run), reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and criminal mischief.

The Dodge was found nearby and had been crashed into a gate that lead to a private property and had gotten stuck in the sand, Troopers said. The Dodge had been reported stolen from Eureka, Calif.

OSP is asking for information from witnesses to the reckless driving and crashes or victims of crashes to contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 541-269-5000 or *OSP and leave information for Trooper Douglas Laird.

