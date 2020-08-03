Sixth suspect in Winston-Salem homicide arrested in Rural Hall

National-World

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) — Another suspect faces charges after a man was shot and killed in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Police responded to a reported shooting on March 21 at 5906 University Parkway.

At the scene, officers found 24-year-old Jonathan Rene Rodriquez unresponsive in the parking lot and performed lifesaving efforts. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Rodriquez was shot.

Jose Emanuel Cruz-Rivera, 28; Jose Francisco Sorto, 19; Omar Sanchez, 24; Kevin Antonio Saenz, 20; and an 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, have each been charged with murder.

On July 6, police say they obtained a warrant for a sixth suspect, Alexander Munoz Vigil, 22, charging him with murder.

Vigil was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday in Rural Hall.

Saenz is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

