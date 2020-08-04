Indianapolis 500 will run without fans

National-World

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Indy 500 officials talked about attendance levels of some 300,000 for the 2020 version of America’s iconic open-wheel event. That number is now zero.

“It is with great regret that we announce the Indianapolis 500 will take place August 23 without fans,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway tweeted Tuesday. “This tough decision was made following careful consideration and extensive consultation with state and city leadership.”

Just two weeks ago, track officials announced they would allow 25% capacity at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with a mandatory face mask protocol in place. That statement was preceded by a late-June announcement indicating a 50% cap on attendance.

The race was originally scheduled to run May 24, but was postponed because of Covid-19.