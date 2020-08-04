Man attacks Lyft driver over plastic partition in Florida

National-World

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL (WESH) — A man is facing assault and child abuse charges after a video shows him attacking a Lyft driver because of a plastic partition in the car while a 7-year-old was in the vehicle.

Flagler County detectives said Travis Smith, 36, ripped down the plastic installed to protect the driver and passengers from coronavirus then put the driver in a chokehold.

The initial detectives’ report says the two men continued fighting outside near Rockne Lane. The driver suffered a wound to the side of his head.

Officials believe Smith was intoxicated at the time of the fight.

On the dash cam video provided by the Lyft driver, you can hear Smith asking several questions about the plastic and then accusing him of lying about how he set it up.

About a minute later, Smith tells the other man in the back seat with him to be ready. The video then shows Smith attacking the driver while the child cries in the backseat.

Travis Smith is out of jail after posting a $7,500 bond.

