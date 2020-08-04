Romir Talley mural in Wilkinsburg covered up by paint

National-World

WILKINSBURG, PA (WTAE) — The mother of Romir Talley, a Black man killed by Wilkinsburg police back in December, stood in front of a mural for her son that was recently painted over.

On Monday night, members of Talley’s family were emotional as they called for justice during a candlelight vigil at the former mural site along Penn Avenue.

“We didn’t even believe they would do this,” said Latasha Talley. “So disrespectful.”

The cover up sparked outrage on social media and at Monday’s vigil. One organizer asked why the mural was bothering someone.

Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 spoke to Greg Gerlach, an attorney for the former owner of the building Daneen Miller. He said the building was recently sold and a part of a closing agreement the new owners told Miller to paint over the mural because they did not want it on the building.

He said the mural was painted without the consent of Miller. According to Gerlach, the owner would’ve allowed it to stay had the building not been sold.

Gerlach said his client wants to help find a new location and pay for a new mural.

The Talley family said the mural brought a light to Wilkinsburg.

The Allegheny County Police Department investigated the shooting death of Talley. Information released in December shows witnesses said that Talley fired a gun at police before they returned fire.

On Monday, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that the shooting remains under review.

Talley’s family is calling for a fair investigation and the identity of the officer involved in her son’s shooting death.

“I want them to investigate this the right way,” she said. “Don’t try to come with these lies because they already did too much trying to cover up everything. I just want the truth.”

