Three men rescued from raging creek

Monroe County, PA (WNEP) — Three men had to be lifted more than 50 feet above water after they became stuck on an island in McMichaels Creek in Stroudsburg Tuesday afternoon.

The men called 911 themselves after the water in McMichaels Creek suddenly rose all around them and they couldn’t get out.

One by on,e the men were harnessed and lifted up more than 50 feet above the water and were pulled over to safety on the 7th Street Bridge.

The men live on an island in the middle of the creek and didn’t realize how quickly the rain from the storm was going to wash away the area where they were staying.

It took a bit of time, but all three men are safe and certainly, a little shaken up.

“We was asleep and we woke up and we came around and the front part was totally flooded in a matter of minutes,” Michael Pennington said.

“I had a safety line on me, the rope that I lowered myself on, it was a matter of watching the debris, making sure that didn’t let loose. There’s a lot of debris on that end and making sure they were OK, wrapping the harness around them, the rope around them, strapping them fast and hauling them one at a time,” said rescuer Lee Phillips.

People watched from all angles as emergency crews slowly but surely pulled the group to safety.

“When I woke up this morning, I thought, ‘They are going to have a problem down there,’ and I figured they were unaware about what was going to happen,” Bill Sheppard said.

“It’s unfortunate they found themselves in the situation, but I am glad the rescuers are here to save them,” said Mike Ragimov.

The men were checked out by EMS and everything appears to be OK.

