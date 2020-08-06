Covid-19 cancelations cause elite Colorado QB to choose Iowa high school

National-World

WEST DES MOINES, IA (WHO) — Covid-19 is causing an influx of athletes to see Iowa as an opportunity. “A lot of good opportunity here in Iowa. I think it will be great for my football game and academics and my family,” said Jake Rubley, considered by many as the state of Colorado’s top high school football recruit.

Wednesday, Rubley confirmed to KDVR he will transfer to West Des Moines Valley High School since Colorado postponed football until spring. Rubley said, “I needed to play this season for my football aspect and academically.”

WHO-13 News reached out to a number of parents of athletes at Valley and they say two other Colorado athletes are also in town with Jake working out with the team. It is not confirmed whether or not the other two plan on attending Valley in the fall. All parents wished to remain off camera but feelings were split on whether or not it should even be allowed to happen. “Change is always different in every aspect but I think it can be a blessing in disguise,” said Rubley.

Rubley’s father TJ is moving the family and his mortgage lending business to Iowa. Iowa High School Athletic Association clearly states that a student is immediately eligible if their parents have a sudden change in residence and, “A student intending to establish residency must show that a student is physically present in the district for the purpose of making a home and not solely for school or athletic purposes.” TJ Rubley said, “The business opportunity combined with what mom appreciates with the school and Jake getting a chance to play football, it’s the right thing for us to do.”

In July, Landon Nelson, from California where football has been pushed to December, announced on Twitter that his family was moving to Iowa so he could enroll at Valley while his sister attends Iowa State University.

Rubley does have connections to Iowa, his father TJ Rubley was a star high school athlete in Davenport before playing in the NFL. Jake will now be playing alongside fellow Kansas State University commit and current Valley running back Jayden Williams. Both plan to be Wildcats in 2021. Rubley plans to enroll in college this spring and since he can’t play in Colorado, Iowa could offer him a senior experience. “You know dad they are playing in Iowa, they are emphatic in Iowa and they finished the baseball season and no other state has even bothered to have sports in the pandemic,” said TJ and he described some of his son’s reasons for wanting to continue his education and athletics experience in Iowa.

The Rubleys also noted that they liked Valley High School’s return to learn plan of allowing students to choose in classroom learning five days a week instead of online only learning like his school in Colorado.

