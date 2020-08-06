Shreveport, LA, woman arrested in child’s death

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS ) — A Shreveport woman is behind bars, accused in the death of a 17-month-old toddler.

Tatianna Burns, 39, is charged with second-degree murder. She’s held on a $500,000 bond.

Burns was not the biological mother to the child; she was the legal caretaker, according to Shreveport police.

The toddler was taken unresponsive to Willis-Knighton Medical Center on June 6. There were no visible injuries, but she was suffering from what doctors described as major head trauma. The toddler was placed on a ventilator and died two days later, Sgt. Angie Wilhite said.

Doctors immediately suspected foul play and contacted police, Wilhite added.

The Caddo Parish coroner determined after autopsy the child’s death was a homicide.

An arrest warrant was issued for Burns on Wednesday. She was taken into custody later that day and following interviews was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.