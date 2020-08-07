Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, NM, gun stores burglarized

National-World

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOAT ) — Albuquerque police are looking for the people who broke into several gun stores in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. APD detectives said these thieves hit three Albuquerque stores and one in Rio Rancho. The owner of Uptown Pawn said the thieves backed their car into the side of their building over and over again. Detectives said that was a common theme in some of the other break ins.

“It’s stressful. It puts a hurting on our personal life. We’re just done with this, through with this,” said Nash Torres, the owner of Rio Rancho Armory.

Torres said he got the notification around 5:40 a.m. that his business was being burglarized, again.

“We just got done repairing it from a few weeks ago,” Torres said.

His business wasn’t the only one. APD detectives said three gun stores in Albuquerque were also broken into, Charlie’s Hunting and Fishing Specialists, Shooters Den and Uptown Pawn.

“We’re just getting sick of this. Us as a community need to get together and stop this kind of crime from happening again,” Torres said.

Investigators said these thieves got away with nine guns. Three of the guns were recovered, but the rest are still missing.

“Hopefully, the next time they try it, someone’s armed and they can take care of them,” Torres said.

Torres said it’s going to cost him more than $15,000 to fix the damage. Uptown and the other stores that were burglarized are also working to fix their damage. APD hasn’t made any arrests in these cases.

