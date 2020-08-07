Compton remembers 14-year-old star athlete fatally shot in South LA

National-World

Compton, CA (KCBS/KCAL) — With heavy hearts, a crowd of people gathered outside Compton City Hall Thursday night to celebrate the life of a 14-year-old student athlete who was shot and killed last week.

Semaj Miller was a rising basketball star and a standout at the youth basketball program, L.A. City Wildcats. Loved ones say he was a promising athlete.

Semaj was fatally shot last week at the corner of 87th and Main St. in South L.A. last week. Police are still searching for a suspect.

Semaj’s mother, Taloma Miller, described him as a kindhearted young man with a passion for sports.

“He just gave me a wonderful, loving, great 14 years,” she said. “He just wanted to be a part of something.”

Semaj was on the radar of several schools. He chose Compton High School and was expected to play on the varsity basketball team in the fall.

Compton Mayor Aja Brown said it warmed her heart to see him grow up and hone his skill at local parks.

“He was one of the most humble, yet talented young men that I knew,” she said. “He was so responsible.”

Taloma said, although she is heartbroken, she wants to try to remain positive and focus on how her son touched so many lives in such a short amount of time.

“I forgive them,” she said of the person who shot Semaj. “I just will never leave the memory of my son behind.”

