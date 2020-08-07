Man charged after Pettis County deputy is followed, threatened

National-World

SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) — A Sedalia man has been charged after investigators say he followed and threatened an off-duty deputy who was driving with his young son.

According to the Pettis County Sheriff, social media users wrongly claimed that deputy was the Pettis County deputy who shot and killed Hannah Fizer on June 13 in Sedalia.

As KCTV5’s Emily Rittman explains, some view this case as an example of what can happen when officers are targeted online.

The Pettis County Sheriff says that after Hannah Fizer was shot, the names and photos of several deputies were shared online saying they were involved when they were not. He says that in one case a man did much more than post on social media.

Since Hannah Fizer’s death, her family and friends held multiple protests calling for justice and asking for answers and accountability. An independent prosecutor is reviewing the case for a determination on the use of force and prosecution if necessary.

In the days after the deadly shooting, Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond says a man targeted one deputy who was not involved with the shooting or its investigation.

“It creates a very dangerous situation,” he said.

According to court records, 24-year-old Wayne Gravitt rented a white pickup truck then drove to where the deputy lived in Smithton, Missouri.

While driving from Smithon to Sedalia with his young son in the vehicle, the deputy noticed he was being followed by the driver of the pickup truck for an estimated 14 miles.

“It was more than just being followed,” Sheriff Bond said.

Once the deputy got to his destination off south Barrett in Sedalia, the deputy said Gravitt made hand gestures as if he was holding and shooting a gun. Court records show Gravitt used a cell phone to record himself confronting the deputy. Witnesses heard Gravitt threaten and harass the deputy asking, “You like killing people?” and stating “We will get you.” in front of the deputy’s child.

“Made some gestures toward the deputy and his son that placed them in fear of his life,” Sheriff Bond said.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured video of the truck rented in Gravitt’s name circling the neighborhood multiple times. The deputy also recognized him from previous arrests.

Gravitt has been charged with felony harassment. He has posted his $10,000 surety bond.

Less than 100 miles away from Sedalia in Kansas City, Missouri, sharing the home addresses and contact information of law enforcement officers online to harass or intimidate — often called doxing — could soon become illegal.

Mayor Quinton Lucas has introduced an ordinance to criminalize doxing public servants. The ordinance is under legal review.

